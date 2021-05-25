Cango (CANG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 31st. Analysts expect Cango to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cango has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 165.31% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Cango has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

