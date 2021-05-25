Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $83.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

NYSE CP opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

