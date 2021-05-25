Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 12.63 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.60.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

