Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the stock.

TYMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 497.97 ($6.51). The company has a market cap of £957.66 million and a P/E ratio of 25.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 433.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 363.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total value of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

