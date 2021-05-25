Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,906 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $185.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $145.41 and a 52-week high of $187.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.