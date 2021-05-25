Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,425 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,709,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.40.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.80. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.