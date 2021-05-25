Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $26.15 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92.

