Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $33,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $210.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.31. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

