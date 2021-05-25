Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 63,718 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $28,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 33,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

