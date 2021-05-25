Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $39.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $46.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $529,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

