Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have commented on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,832. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CADE remained flat at $$22.11 on Tuesday. 6,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,416. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

