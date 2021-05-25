Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cactus to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE WHD opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 2.42. Cactus has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $39.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock worth $232,882,339. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.