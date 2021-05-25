C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.