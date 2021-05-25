BUX Token Reaches Market Cap of $16.30 Million (BUX)

BUX Token (CURRENCY:BUX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. BUX Token has a market cap of $16.30 million and $293,733.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BUX Token has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One BUX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.80 or 0.00931656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.97 or 0.09744504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About BUX Token

BUX Token (CRYPTO:BUX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BUX Token is getbux.com/blog . BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

Buying and Selling BUX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

