Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,790. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Bunge stock opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.41.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

