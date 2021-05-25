BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

ACET has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.45. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $214,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,268 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

