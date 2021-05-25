Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Brunswick worth $84,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Brunswick by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.