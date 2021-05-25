Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Sells 829 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.64. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,097. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.