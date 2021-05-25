Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 71.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

VSGX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,010. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79.

