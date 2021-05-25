Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at iA Financial

iA Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.81%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after buying an additional 337,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

