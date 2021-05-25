Brokers Offer Predictions for Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

