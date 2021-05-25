Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) PT at $67.31

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.12. 18,311,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,503,979. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.94 and a beta of 1.26. Snap has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

