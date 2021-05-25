Brokerages Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) PT at $86.64

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.55. 195,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,212. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after acquiring an additional 597,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.