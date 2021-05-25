Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Target Price at $55.50

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN opened at $53.48 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $9,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $6,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.