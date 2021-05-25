Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $27.30

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several analysts have commented on HPP shares. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 857,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,523. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.