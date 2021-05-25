Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Target Price at $170.31

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.