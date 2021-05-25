Brokerages Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Target Price at GBX 390.67

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 390.67 ($5.10).

Several equities analysts have commented on BRW shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 344 ($4.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.96. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 352.50 ($4.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

