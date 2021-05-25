Brokerages Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Target Price at $40.29

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

APEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.