Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $104.21

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.21.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. 368,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,239. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 in the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

