Brokerages Expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

