Brokerages Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce sales of $359.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.50 million and the highest is $370.80 million. South State reported sales of $216.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,677. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 10.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.94. 305,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. South State has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

