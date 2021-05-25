Brokerages Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Announce -$2.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.83) and the highest is ($2.45). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.12) to ($8.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($10.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.99) to ($7.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,242. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,179 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after buying an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after buying an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

