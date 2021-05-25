Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 199,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 19,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

