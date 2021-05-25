Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report sales of $430.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.50 million to $446.13 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $373.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.03. 11,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in TPI Composites by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.