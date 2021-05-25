Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. 6,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,161. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -121.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

