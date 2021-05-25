Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. 6,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,161. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -121.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

