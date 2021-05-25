Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce sales of $256.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.17 million and the lowest is $249.62 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $242.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.45. The stock had a trading volume of 177,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

