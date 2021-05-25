Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,999. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 3,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,357. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.