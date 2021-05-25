Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.53. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

DAR opened at $68.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $79.65.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.