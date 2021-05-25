Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avantor reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. 3,253,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,758,478 shares of company stock worth $84,774,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

