Brokerages Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. 5,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,554. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -23.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Asana by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $1,268,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

