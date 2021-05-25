Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%.

APTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.60 on Friday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

