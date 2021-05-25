Bristow Group (VTOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $847.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bristow Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.82.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

