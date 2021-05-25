Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

BAK stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 77,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Braskem by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

