Brasada Capital Management LP Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares during the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

