Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $378,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

