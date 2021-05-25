Brasada Capital Management LP Has $926,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of AME stock opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.