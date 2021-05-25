Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,358 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.