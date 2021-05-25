BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:BRSD traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 20.50 ($0.27). 203,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.48. BrandShield Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

