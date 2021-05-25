BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:BRSD traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 20.50 ($0.27). 203,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.48. BrandShield Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
