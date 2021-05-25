bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.64

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.16.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

