Boston Partners Takes $643.85 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,056,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,852,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Partners owned 1.87% of Pioneer Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

Shares of PXD traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

